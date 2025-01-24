Nikolaj Ehlers News: Earns 500th career point

Ehlers scored a goal on four shots, added two assists, went plus-3 and notched two hits in Friday's 5-2 win over Utah.

Ehlers' goal put the Jets ahead 4-2 in the third period. He also assisted on the first and last goals of Cole Perfetti's hat trick in a game where the Jets' second line starred. Ehlers' second helper was his 500th career point, a milestone he achieved in his 646th game. He's logged three goals and six helpers over his last seven outings, and he's at 15 goals, 43 points (16 on the power play), 105 shots on net and a plus-11 rating through 41 appearances this season.