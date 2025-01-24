Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Nikolaj Ehlers headshot

Nikolaj Ehlers News: Earns 500th career point

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 24, 2025

Ehlers scored a goal on four shots, added two assists, went plus-3 and notched two hits in Friday's 5-2 win over Utah.

Ehlers' goal put the Jets ahead 4-2 in the third period. He also assisted on the first and last goals of Cole Perfetti's hat trick in a game where the Jets' second line starred. Ehlers' second helper was his 500th career point, a milestone he achieved in his 646th game. He's logged three goals and six helpers over his last seven outings, and he's at 15 goals, 43 points (16 on the power play), 105 shots on net and a plus-11 rating through 41 appearances this season.

Nikolaj Ehlers
Winnipeg Jets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now