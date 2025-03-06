Nikolaj Ehlers News: Eighth career 20-goal season

Ehlers scored a goal in a 4-1 victory over the Flyers on Thursday.

Ehlers scored a power-play goal at 15:13 of the first period to push the score to 2-0; it stood a the winner. His goal was his 20th this season, the eighth time he's had that many snipes. That tied Ehlers with Ilya Kovalchuk and Kyle Connor for second-most in franchise history, behind Scheifele (10). He's quietly having one of his most-consistent seasons of his career. Ehlers has 53 points in 54 games, with a plus-20 rating and 20 power-play points.