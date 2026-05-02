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Nikolaj Ehlers News: Expected to play in Game 1

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 2, 2026

Ehlers (lower body) is expected to be in the lineup for Game 1 against Philadelphia on Saturday, Ryan Henkel of The Hockey News reports.

Ehlers sat out last Saturday's series-clinching 4-2 win over Ottawa, but he will be available for the start of the second round of the postseason. He has supplied one assist, seven shots on goal, four blocked shots and four hits in three appearances during the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs. Ehlers will probably skate on the third line and work on the top power-play unit in Saturday's Game 1 matchup. During the 2025-26 regular season, he earned two goals and three points in four outings against the Flyers.

Nikolaj Ehlers
Carolina Hurricanes
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