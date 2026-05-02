Nikolaj Ehlers News: Expected to play in Game 1
Ehlers (lower body) is expected to be in the lineup for Game 1 against Philadelphia on Saturday, Ryan Henkel of The Hockey News reports.
Ehlers sat out last Saturday's series-clinching 4-2 win over Ottawa, but he will be available for the start of the second round of the postseason. He has supplied one assist, seven shots on goal, four blocked shots and four hits in three appearances during the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs. Ehlers will probably skate on the third line and work on the top power-play unit in Saturday's Game 1 matchup. During the 2025-26 regular season, he earned two goals and three points in four outings against the Flyers.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nikolaj Ehlers See More
-
General NHL Article
Stanley Cup Playoffs: NHL Playoff Pool Cheat Sheet17 days ago
-
General NHL Article
NHL Players Without a Stanley Cup Ring: The 2026 Playoff Edition18 days ago
-
FanDuel NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, April 527 days ago
-
DraftKings NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 230 days ago
-
DraftKings NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, March 2934 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nikolaj Ehlers See More