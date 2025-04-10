Nikolaj Ehlers News: Good to return

Ehlers (foot) is set to play Thursday versus Dallas, per Mike McIntyre of the Winnipeg Free Press.

Ehlers missed the Jets' previous two games. He has 24 goals and 63 points in 67 outings in 2024-25. The 29-year-old is likely to play alongside Vladislav Namestnikov and Cole Perfetti in his return. David Gustafsson is set to be a healthy scratch after playing in Winnipeg's previous two games.