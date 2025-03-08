Nikolaj Ehlers News: Grabs trio of points

Ehlers scored a goal, tallied two assists and took four shots on net in Friday's 6-1 win against New Jersey.

Ehlers' big night was highlighted by a strong second period where he had a power-play assist and a goal of his own. The 29-year-old winger is up to 21 goals, 35 assists and 144 shots on net in 55 games this season. Friday's performance made Ehlers the fourth player to reach the 55-point mark for Winnipeg this season, joining Kyle Connor, Mark Scheifele, and Gabriel Vilardi. Ehlers is off to a strong start in March with three goals and five points. The left-winger is just eight points away from matching his career high of 64 points from the 2016 season. Ehlers is an integral part of Winnipeg's offense and first power-play unit, giving him a strong chance to reach the 65-point threshold for the first time in his career.