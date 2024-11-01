Nikolaj Ehlers News: Hat trick, assist in win

Ehlers scored three goals on five shots, added a power-play assist and went plus-3 in Friday's 6-2 win over the Blue Jackets.

Ehlers scored twice in the first period and again late in the second before helping out on a Josh Morrissey tally in the third. This was Ehlers' fifth career hat trick, and he earned his third multi-point effort of 2024-25. The 28-year-old winger is up to seven goals, eight assists, 29 shots and a plus-10 rating through 11 appearances in a second-line role.