Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Nikolaj Ehlers headshot

Nikolaj Ehlers News: Hat trick, assist in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 1, 2024

Ehlers scored three goals on five shots, added a power-play assist and went plus-3 in Friday's 6-2 win over the Blue Jackets.

Ehlers scored twice in the first period and again late in the second before helping out on a Josh Morrissey tally in the third. This was Ehlers' fifth career hat trick, and he earned his third multi-point effort of 2024-25. The 28-year-old winger is up to seven goals, eight assists, 29 shots and a plus-10 rating through 11 appearances in a second-line role.

Nikolaj Ehlers
Winnipeg Jets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now