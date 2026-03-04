Nikolaj Ehlers News: Hat trick in Wednesday's win
Ehlers scored three goals and went plus-2 in Wednesday's 6-4 win over the Canucks.
Ehlers had a pair of even-strength goals in the second period and added a power-play empty-netter in the third to finish the hat trick. The 30-year-old has five goals over four contests since his stint with Denmark at the Olympics. The winger is up to 19 tallies, 48 points, 152 shots on net and a plus-5 rating over 61 appearances this season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nikolaj Ehlers See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nikolaj Ehlers See More