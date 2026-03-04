Nikolaj Ehlers headshot

Nikolaj Ehlers News: Hat trick in Wednesday's win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 4, 2026

Ehlers scored three goals and went plus-2 in Wednesday's 6-4 win over the Canucks.

Ehlers had a pair of even-strength goals in the second period and added a power-play empty-netter in the third to finish the hat trick. The 30-year-old has five goals over four contests since his stint with Denmark at the Olympics. The winger is up to 19 tallies, 48 points, 152 shots on net and a plus-5 rating over 61 appearances this season.

