Nikolaj Ehlers headshot

Nikolaj Ehlers News: Lights lamp in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 18, 2025 at 11:50pm

Ehlers scored a goal on four shots in Tuesday's 6-2 loss to the Canucks.

Ehlers has four goals and three assists over his last eight outings, and he's logged at least two shots on net in each of those contests. The winger is having an excellent campaign with 22 goals, 58 points, 156 shots on net and a plus-17 rating through 60 appearances. He's six points back of matching his career-best season in 2016-17, when he logged 64 points. Despite his success, it's unlikely he'll have enough time to get to the 30-goal mark for the first time.

