Nikolaj Ehlers News: Logs power-play assist

Ehlers notched a power-play assist and two shots on goal in Friday's 4-0 win over the Devils.

Ehlers extended his point streak to five games (three goals, two assists) with his first power-play point since March 7. The 29-year-old winger is up to 24 goals, 38 helpers, 166 shots on net and a plus-15 rating over 64 appearances. He's marching steadily toward a career year -- Ehlers needs just two more points to match his personal-best 64 from the 2016-17 campaign.