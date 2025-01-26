Nikolaj Ehlers News: Nabs power-play assist

Ehlers recorded a power-play assist in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Flames.

Ehlers has three goals and seven assists over his last eight contests, including a trio of power-play helpers. The 28-year-old helped out on the second of Gabriel Vilardi's goals in this game. Ehlers is up to 44 points (17 on the power play) with 106 shots on net, a plus-11 rating and 26 hits through 42 outings overall.