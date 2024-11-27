Fantasy Hockey
Nikolaj Ehlers headshot

Nikolaj Ehlers News: Nabs power-play helper

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 27, 2024

Ehlers recorded a power-play assist and went minus-3 in Wednesday's 4-1 loss to the Kings.

Ehlers had mixed results from the second line in this contest. He has four assists over his last five games, but he's also gone minus-3 in that span, and his goal drought is up to eight outings. The winger is at nine tallies, 15 helpers, eight power-play points, 60 shots on net and a plus-5 rating through 23 appearances this season.

Nikolaj Ehlers
Winnipeg Jets
