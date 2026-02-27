Nikolaj Ehlers News: Nets opening goal
Ehlers scored a goal on three shots in Thursday's 5-4 win over the Lightning.
Ehlers ended a nine-game goal drought that followed his Jan. 16 hat trick versus the Panthers. He picked up five assists in that span. The 30-year-old winger is up to 15 goals, 44 points, 142 shots on net and a plus-2 rating over 58 appearances. He's mostly gotten on track after a slow start to his time with the Hurricanes, though he'll need to play at a decent pace to get back to the 60-point mark for a third straight year.
