Nikolaj Ehlers News: One of each in win

Ehlers registered a goal and an assist in Sunday's 7-4 win over the Lightning.

Ehlers is off to a torrid start in November with six points through two games. The left-shot forward assisted on Logan Stanley's first goal of the season in the second period before burying an empty-netter to help seal the win for the Jets. Ehlers has four multi-point performances this season, and he's up to eight goals, nine assists and a plus-11 rating over 12 outings.