Nikolaj Ehlers News: Opens scoring against Blues

Ehlers scored a goal and went plus-2 in Saturday's 4-3 shootout win over the Blues.

Ehlers opened the scoring on a feed from Cole Perfetti just 4:48 into the game. The 29-year-old Ehlers has gotten on the scoresheet in seven of his last 10 contests, racking up four goals, seven assists and 22 shots on net in that span. For the season, the winger is at 18 goals, 49 points, 120 shots and a plus-14 rating over 48 appearances. He's got a good chance of reaching the 60-point mark for the second year in a row and the fourth time in his career.