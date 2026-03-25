Nikolaj Ehlers News: Opens scoring on power play
Ehlers tallied a power-play goal and fired five shots on net in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to Montreal.
Ehlers found the back of the net on a power play less than three minutes into regulation. The 30-year-old winger now has 22 goals, 59 points and 178 shots on net through 71 games this season. His first year in Carolina has been a strong campaign for his offensive numbers, as he sits just five points away from setting a new career high in points. He has excelled in March with seven goals and 15 points across 12 games, making him a strong player to roster in all league formats for the remainder of the fantasy playoffs.
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