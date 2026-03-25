Nikolaj Ehlers headshot

Nikolaj Ehlers News: Opens scoring on power play

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 25, 2026

Ehlers tallied a power-play goal and fired five shots on net in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to Montreal.

Ehlers found the back of the net on a power play less than three minutes into regulation. The 30-year-old winger now has 22 goals, 59 points and 178 shots on net through 71 games this season. His first year in Carolina has been a strong campaign for his offensive numbers, as he sits just five points away from setting a new career high in points. He has excelled in March with seven goals and 15 points across 12 games, making him a strong player to roster in all league formats for the remainder of the fantasy playoffs.

Nikolaj Ehlers
Carolina Hurricanes
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nikolaj Ehlers See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nikolaj Ehlers See More
NHL Barometer: Necas Climbing Higher
NHL
NHL Barometer: Necas Climbing Higher
Author Image
Jan Levine
Yesterday
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 6
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 6
Author Image
Michael Finewax
19 days ago