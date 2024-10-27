Nikolaj Ehlers News: Scores again Saturday

Ehlers scored a power-play goal on five shots and added two PIM in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Flames.

Ehlers' shot was deflected in off the skate of a Calgary player to tie the game at 1-1 just 1:51 into the first period. It extended Ehlers' point streak to five contests (four goals, four assists). The winger is thriving on the Jets' second line, earned 10 points (three on the power play), 21 shots on net and a plus-7 rating over eight outings. Ehlers' top performance is a season is 64 goals in 2016-17, but he could find another level if Winnipeg's strong start to the campaign isn't a smokescreen.