Nikolaj Ehlers News: Scores in Friday's win

Ehlers scored a goal on three shots and blocked three shots in Friday's 4-3 win over the Islanders.

Ehlers bounced back from a two-game dry spell, putting the Jets ahead for the first time in the contest at 14:50 of the second period. The 28-year-old winger has three goals and seven assists over his last nine outings. For the season, he's produced 17 goals, 48 points (18 on the power play), 119 shots on net and a plus-12 rating while seeing consistent second-line usage.