Nikolaj Ehlers News: Scores in Saturday's loss

Ehlers scored a goal on two shots in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Red Wings.

Ehlers is up to three goals and five assists over eight games since he returned from a lower-body injury. The winger got the Jets within one goal at 16:45 of the third period, but they couldn't tie the game. Overall, he continues to hum along at a point-per-game pace with 12 goals, 21 helpers, 79 shots on net and a plus-4 rating through 32 appearances. Ehlers needs to be in the lineup for most fantasy formats.