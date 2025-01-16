Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Nikolaj Ehlers headshot

Nikolaj Ehlers News: Snags helper in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 16, 2025

Ehlers notched an assist, six shots on goal and two blocked shots in Thursday's 2-1 win over the Kraken.

Ehlers has three goals and three assists over his last six outings. He came up clutch to set up Dylan DeMelo for the game-winning goal with 27 seconds left in the third period. Ehlers continues to shine in a second-line role with 38 points, 93 shots on net, 24 hits and a plus-5 rating through 37 appearances.

Nikolaj Ehlers
Winnipeg Jets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now