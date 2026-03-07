Nikolaj Ehlers headshot

Nikolaj Ehlers News: Stays hot with multi-point effort

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 7, 2026 at 9:15am

Ehlers recorded a goal, an assist, three shots and a plus-3 rating in Friday's 6-3 win over the Oilers.

Ehlers was unable to repeat the hat trick he scored against the Canucks on Wednesday, but he remains one of the Canes' most dangerous players despite holding a bottom-six role in the lineup. Ehlers has scored five goals in his last three outings and has cracked the scoresheet in six of his last seven appearances, racking up nine points (six goals, three helpers), 21 shots on goal, two hits and a plus-7 rating in that span.

Nikolaj Ehlers
Carolina Hurricanes
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nikolaj Ehlers See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nikolaj Ehlers See More
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 6
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 6
Author Image
Michael Finewax
Yesterday
2026 Olympics Men's Hockey DFS: USA vs. Denmark Showdown Strategy for Saturday, February 14
NHL
2026 Olympics Men's Hockey DFS: USA vs. Denmark Showdown Strategy for Saturday, February 14
Author Image
Chris Morgan
22 days ago
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Thursday, February 5
NHL
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Thursday, February 5
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
30 days ago