Nikolaj Ehlers News: Strikes on power play

Ehlers scored a power-play goal on three shots and added two PIM in Saturday's 5-0 win over the Wild.

Ehlers has logged a goal and an assist, both on the power play, over two games since he returned from a lower-body injury. He's immediately reclaimed his places on the top power-play unit and second line, so Ehlers is safe to deploy in fantasy as normal. The winger has enjoyed an excellent campaign so far with 10 goals, 27 points, 66 shots on net and a plus-6 rating through 26 outings.