Nikolaj Ehlers News: Strikes on power play in win
Ehlers scored a power-play goal on three shots in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Stars.
Ehlers had been held off the scoresheet in the previous two games, though he opened November with six points over two contests. The 28-year-old winger is up to nine tallies, 18 points (five on the power play), 42 shots on net and a plus-12 rating through 15 outings overall. The Jets are off to a record-breaking start at 14-1-0, and it's come with contributions throughout the lineup, including an excellent showing from Ehlers on the second line.
