Nikolaj Ehlers headshot

Nikolaj Ehlers News: Strikes twice early in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 2, 2026

Ehlers scored twice in Tuesday's 5-4 loss to the Golden Knights in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Finals.

Ehlers had put two pucks past Carter Hart just 12:08 into the game. The 30-year-old Ehlers is delivering exactly what the Hurricanes wanted when they signed him last summer. He's picked up seven points over his last five games and a total of six goals, five assists, 27 shots, 12 hits and a plus-5 rating over 13 playoff outings. The winger will continue to play in a middle-six role alongside Jordan Staal.

Nikolaj Ehlers
Carolina Hurricanes
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