Nikolaj Ehlers News: Strikes twice in Saturday's win

Ehlers scored two goals, one the game-winner, in Saturday's 3-0 victory over the Avalanche.

Ehlers ripped a shot top shelf past Mackenzie Blackwood just 68 seconds into the first period, and it was all the offense Connor Hellebuyck would need. The 28-year-old winger then capped his night with an empty-netter in the third. Ehlers has three multi-point performances in the last eight games, piling up four goals and nine points over that stretch to stay on pace for the first point-per-game season of his career -- Ehlers has 14 goals and 36 points in 35 appearances so far in 2024-25.