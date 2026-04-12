Nikolaj Ehlers headshot

Nikolaj Ehlers News: Supplies two helpers in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2026

Ehlers recorded two assists and put two shots on net in Saturday's 4-1 win over Utah.

Ehlers continued his hot stretch of play Saturday with the primary helper on each of Carolina's first two goals. Since Feb. 3, he has 17 assists and 27 points over his last 25 games. Overall, he has put together a career year in his first season with the Hurricanes, as he's posted 44 assists, 68 points, 196 shots on net and 24 blocked shots across 80 games. Ehlers has the potential to bring Carolina over the hump in the Eastern Conference this season and holds strong fantasy value with the team for the foreseeable future.

Nikolaj Ehlers
Carolina Hurricanes
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