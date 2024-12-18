Nikolaj Ehlers News: Taken off injured reserve

Ehlers (lower body) was removed from injured reserve ahead of Wednesday's matchup with Anaheim, per the NHL media site.

Ehlers was listed as a game-time call in the lead-up to Wednesday's contest but his activation off IR clears the way for him to be in the lineup. The 28-year-old winger was sidelined for nine games due to his lower-body injury. Prior to his absence, Ehlers was stuck in a nine-game goal drought but did manage to rack up seven helpers over that stretch, including a trio of power-play points.