Nikolaj Ehlers headshot

Nikolaj Ehlers News: Taken off injured reserve

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 18, 2024

Ehlers (lower body) was removed from injured reserve ahead of Wednesday's matchup with Anaheim, per the NHL media site.

Ehlers was listed as a game-time call in the lead-up to Wednesday's contest but his activation off IR clears the way for him to be in the lineup. The 28-year-old winger was sidelined for nine games due to his lower-body injury. Prior to his absence, Ehlers was stuck in a nine-game goal drought but did manage to rack up seven helpers over that stretch, including a trio of power-play points.

Nikolaj Ehlers
Winnipeg Jets
