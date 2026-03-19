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Nikolaj Ehlers News: Three helpers in OT win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 19, 2026

Ehlers pocketed three assists, one on the power play, in Wednesday's 6-5 overtime win over the Penguins.

The veteran winger produced his second three-point performance in March, helping to set up tallies by Jackson Blake in the second period and Taylor Hall and Logan Stankoven in the third. Ehlers has been on a roll this month, delivering five goals and 12 points in nine games as he closes in on his third straight 60-point campaign, and first with Carolina.

Nikolaj Ehlers
Carolina Hurricanes
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