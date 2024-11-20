Fantasy Hockey
Nikolaj Ehlers headshot

Nikolaj Ehlers News: Two helpers against Florida

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 20, 2024

Ehlers picked up two assists, one on the power play, in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Panthers.

It's the fourth multi-point performance for Ehlers in nine Novembers contests, and he's racked up five goals and 11 points so far this month. The 28-year-old winger has never produced more than 64 points in a season, and that came way back in 2016-17, but he's on pace to shatter that mark with 22 points (nine goals, 13 assists) through his first 19 appearances in 2024-25.

Nikolaj Ehlers
Winnipeg Jets
More Stats & News
