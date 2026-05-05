Nikolaj Ehlers News: Two-point effort in Monday's win

Ehlers scored a power-play goal and added an even-strength assist Monday during the Hurricanes' 3-2 overtime win over the Flyers in Game 2 of their second-round series.

Philly jumped out to an early 2-0 lead, but Ehlers got Carolina on the board midway through the opening frame by blasting a one-timer past Dan Vladar from the faceoff dot. The veteran winger then helped set up Seth Jarvis for the tying tally midway through the third period. It was Ehlers' first goal, and first multi-point performance, of the postseason, a very encouraging sign after he sat out the final game of the first round with a lower-body injury.