Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Nikolaj Ehlers headshot

Nikolaj Ehlers News: Two-point effort Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 31, 2024

Ehlers collected two power-play assists in Monday's 3-0 win over the Predators.

He helped set up Gabriel Vilardi for a pair of insurance goals in the third period. Since returning from a lower-body injury that cost him the first nine games in December, Ehlers has been a force with the man advantage. In his last five appearances he's produced two goals and seven points, with five of those points (one goal, four helpers) coming on the power play.

Nikolaj Ehlers
Winnipeg Jets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now