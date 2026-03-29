Nikolaj Ehlers News: Two points against Devils
Ehlers scored a power-play goal and added an even-strength assist in Saturday's 5-2 win over New Jersey.
Both points came in the second period as Carolina erased an early 1-0 deficit. Ehlers is wrapping up a big March that has seen the veteran winger produce eight goals and 17 points in 13 games, and Saturday's effort put him over the 60-point mark for the third straight season, and the fifth time in his career.
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