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Nikolaj Ehlers News: Two points against Devils

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 29, 2026

Ehlers scored a power-play goal and added an even-strength assist in Saturday's 5-2 win over New Jersey.

Both points came in the second period as Carolina erased an early 1-0 deficit. Ehlers is wrapping up a big March that has seen the veteran winger produce eight goals and 17 points in 13 games, and Saturday's effort put him over the 60-point mark for the third straight season, and the fifth time in his career.

Nikolaj Ehlers
Carolina Hurricanes
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