Nikolaj Ehlers News: Two points in shootout loss
Ehlers scored a power-play goal and added an even-strength assist in Monday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Flyers.
Both points came in the first period as Carolina grabbed an early 2-0 lead that eventually slipped away. The goal was Ehlers' 25th of the season, the sixth time in his career he's reached that mark, and it was also the 250th of his NHL career. The veteran winger has also hit 70 points on the season for the very first time.
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