Ehlers scored the game-winning goal on three shots in Thursday's 4-3 overtime win over the Kraken.

Ehlers has three goals and four assists during his active four-game point streak. His contribution to extended the streak came at 1:26 of overtime, securing both standings points after the Jets blew a two-goal lead in the third period. For the season, Ehlers has three goals, six helpers, 16 shots on net and a plus-7 rating over seven appearances.