Nikolas Matinpalo Injury: Dealing with illness

Matinpalo is battling an illness Wednesday, per Bruce Garrioch of Postmedia.

The timing is particularly unfortunate for Matinpalo, who was recalled from AHL Belleville on Tuesday. Matinpalo wasn't guaranteed to draw into the lineup Thursday versus Detroit to begin with, but now it's possible that he'll end up not even being an option. He has two goals and six points in 17 outings with Belleville in 2024-25. The 26-year-old hasn't played in the NHL this campaign.