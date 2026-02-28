Nikolas Matinpalo Injury: Not available Saturday

Matinpalo (undisclosed) has been ruled out of Saturday's tilt in Toronto, Julian McKenzie of The Athletic reports.

The 27-year-old defenseman probably sustained the injury during the 2026 Winter Olympics because he will miss his second straight NHL game following the break. Matinpalo has four assists, 27 hits and 33 blocked shots in 30 games with the Senators this season. It's unclear at this time if he will be available for Tuesday's game against Edmonton.