Nikolas Matinpalo Injury: Not playing Saturday

March 7, 2026

Matinpalo (undisclosed) isn't expected to play against Seattle on Saturday

Matinpalo has been practicing, but he will miss his fifth straight game. He had been serving as a healthy scratch before the Olympics, so he may not return to the lineup once he is healthy. Matinpalo has four assists, 19 shots on goal, 33 blocked shots and 27 hits across 30 appearances this season.

