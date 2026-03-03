Nikolas Matinpalo Injury: Still out Tuesday
Matinpalo (undisclosed) won't play Tuesday versus the Oilers.
Matinpalo's status hasn't been updated since the injury was announced coming out of the Olympics, where he represented Finland. Considering he was in a part-time role prior to the tournament, it's possible he won't immediately get back into the lineup once healthy. Matinpalo's next chance to play is Thursday in Calgary.
