Nikolas Matinpalo headshot

Nikolas Matinpalo Injury: Still out Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 3, 2026

Matinpalo (undisclosed) won't play Tuesday versus the Oilers.

Matinpalo's status hasn't been updated since the injury was announced coming out of the Olympics, where he represented Finland. Considering he was in a part-time role prior to the tournament, it's possible he won't immediately get back into the lineup once healthy. Matinpalo's next chance to play is Thursday in Calgary.

Nikolas Matinpalo
Ottawa Senators
