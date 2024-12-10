Fantasy Hockey
Nikolas Matinpalo headshot

Nikolas Matinpalo News: Elevated from minors

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 10, 2024

Matinpalo was promoted from AHL Belleville on Tuesday.

Matinpalo's last stint in the NHL was hampered by an illness that led to him missing out on his two opportunities to make his 2024-25 season debut. Even with this latest call-up, the blueliner is far from a lock to play in Wednesday's clash with the Ducks as he'll need to edge out Jacob Bernard-Docker for a spot in the lineup.

Nikolas Matinpalo
Ottawa Senators
More Stats & News
