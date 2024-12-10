Nikolas Matinpalo News: Elevated from minors

Matinpalo was promoted from AHL Belleville on Tuesday.

Matinpalo's last stint in the NHL was hampered by an illness that led to him missing out on his two opportunities to make his 2024-25 season debut. Even with this latest call-up, the blueliner is far from a lock to play in Wednesday's clash with the Ducks as he'll need to edge out Jacob Bernard-Docker for a spot in the lineup.