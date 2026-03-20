Nikolas Matinpalo News: First point since return

Matinpalo logged an assist in Thursday's 3-2 win over the Islanders.

Matinpalo has a career-high five points in 36 outings this season. The defenseman was a regular scratch before the Olympics and was injured representing Finland at the tournament, but he's taken on a steady role recent with the Senators down Jake Sanderson (upper body) and Nick Jensen (knee). Matinpalo won't score his way into fantasy relevance, though he's added 31 hits and 38 blocked shots this season to provide a bit of physicality.