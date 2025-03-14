Fantasy Hockey
Nikolas Matinpalo News: Garners rare helper

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 14, 2025

Matinpalo notched an assist and two shots on goal in Thursday's 6-3 win over the Bruins.

Matinpalo has played in 12 of 14 games since the start of February, but this was his first point of the season. The 26-year-old blueliner is holding down a third-pairing spot while Travis Hamonic (lower body) is out. Matinpalo's spot in the lineup is not secure -- Dennis Gilbert could be put in his place to add a bit more thump in a rivalry game. For the season, Matinpalo has 33 shots on net, 13 hits, 17 blocked shots, 12 PIM and an even plus-minus rating over 26 appearances. He offers too little in every area to be a good option for fantasy managers.

Nikolas Matinpalo
Ottawa Senators
