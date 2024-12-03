Nikolas Matinpalo News: Promoted from minors

Matinpalo was elevated from AHL Belleville on Tuesday.

Matinpalo has been putting up decent numbers in the minors this season, registering two goals and four assists in 17 games for Belleville. The 26-year-old Finn will trade places with Donovan Sebrango, who was reassigned to the minors in a corresponding move. Even with his promotion, Matinpalo is far from a lock to suit up versus Detroit on Thursday.