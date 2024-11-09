Nils Aman News: Back in bigs

Aman was recalled from AHL Abbotsford on Saturday.

Aman was placed on waivers a week ago and was sent to the minors after no team in the NHL picked him up. The 24-year-old has played four games at the NHL level this season, picking up a pair of assists. He could enter the lineup versus Edmonton on Saturday, depending on the health of Brock Boeser, who left Thursday's game with an upper-body injury.