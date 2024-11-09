Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Nils Aman headshot

Nils Aman News: Back in bigs

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 9, 2024

Aman was recalled from AHL Abbotsford on Saturday.

Aman was placed on waivers a week ago and was sent to the minors after no team in the NHL picked him up. The 24-year-old has played four games at the NHL level this season, picking up a pair of assists. He could enter the lineup versus Edmonton on Saturday, depending on the health of Brock Boeser, who left Thursday's game with an upper-body injury.

Nils Aman
Vancouver Canucks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now