Aman was recalled from AHL Abbotsford on Tuesday, according to Jeff Paterson of CanucksArmy.com.

Aman has accounted for two helpers, three shots on goal, 10 hits and a minus-3 rating over seven appearances with the Canucks this season. Now that he's back in the NHL, he'll likely be competing with Arshdeep Bains, who was also recalled Tuesday, for regular playing time.