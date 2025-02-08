Nils Aman News: Heads back to AHL

Aman was reassigned to AHL Abbotsford on Saturday.

Aman was sent down after playing in each of the Canucks' last two games. He has just two assists over seven NHL appearances this season. If he is called up ahead of the Canucks' Feb. 22 game versus the Golden Knights, it'll likely be to serve in a fourth-line role, but the 25-year-old will play regularly with Abbotsford in the interim.