Nils Aman News: Rare goal in win

Aman scored a goal and added two hits in Saturday's 6-2 win over the Blackhawks.

This was just Aman's third appearance in 11 games since the 4 Nations Face-Off break. The 25-year-old saw a season-high 13:59 of ice time, though that may be due to the lopsided nature of the contest. Aman is up to three points, five shots on net, 15 hits and a minus-3 rating through 10 NHL appearances this season. For now, he's holding off Jonathan Lekkerimaki for the last forward spot in the lineup, but Aman offers minimal upside in fantasy.