Nils Aman headshot

Nils Aman News: Three-point game for Abbotsford

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 29, 2026

Aman scored a goal and added two assists in AHL Abbotsford's 5-3 win over San Diego on Sunday.

Aman has two goals and six assists over his last eight contests. Through 52 outings this season, Aman is up to six goals and 37 points. He saw some time in the NHL early in the campaign, but he went scoreless in two appearances.

Nils Aman
Vancouver Canucks
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