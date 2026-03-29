Nils Aman News: Three-point game for Abbotsford
Aman scored a goal and added two assists in AHL Abbotsford's 5-3 win over San Diego on Sunday.
Aman has two goals and six assists over his last eight contests. Through 52 outings this season, Aman is up to six goals and 37 points. He saw some time in the NHL early in the campaign, but he went scoreless in two appearances.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nils Aman See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nils Aman See More