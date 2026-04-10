Nils Aman headshot

Nils Aman News: Trio of helpers Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 10, 2026

Aman notched three assists in AHL Abbotsford's 5-4 win over Calgary on Friday.

Aman has been all playmaking this season. He's up to six goals, 35 assists, 83 shots on net and a minus-1 rating over 55 appearances. Aman has earned a goal and eight assists over his last seven outings to finish the season strong.

Nils Aman
Vancouver Canucks
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