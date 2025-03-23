Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Nils Hoglander headshot

Nils Hoglander Injury: Status uncertain for Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 23, 2025

Hoglander (undisclosed) didn't participate in Sunday's practice and is day-to-day according to head coach Rick Tocchet, Ben Kuzma of Postmedia reports.

Hoglander departed Saturday's game against the Rangers, and Tocchet relayed that Hoglander and Elias Pettersson (undisclosed) are "pretty sore and banged up." Vancouver will continue its road trip Monday in New Jersey -- Hoglander will likely be a game-time decision for that matchup. If he's unavailable, Jake DeBrusk could slot back onto the top line.

Nils Hoglander
Vancouver Canucks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now