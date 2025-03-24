Nils Hoglander Injury: Won't return during road trip

Hoglander (undisclosed) recently returned to Vancouver and won't rejoin the Canucks for the remainder of their road trip, Mike Morreale of NHL.com reports Monday.

Hoglander exited Saturday's game against the Rangers due to an injury and didn't participate in Sunday's practice session. It's not yet clear what injury he's dealing with, but the ailment will apparently keep him out for at least four contests. Jake DeBrusk will likely remain on the top line Monday against New Jersey, while Hoglander's next chance to return will be April 2 against Seattle.