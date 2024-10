Hoglander logged an assist in Monday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Hurricanes.

Hoglander played a season-low 12:14 on Monday. He dropped to the fourth line for this game after getting some looks in the top six early on in the campaign. The 23-year-old winger is likely more of a secondary scorer -- he has four points, 13 shots on net and 15 hits through eight appearances this season.